Home Nation

IAF poster warning trespassers triggers panic in Meghalaya, minister wants it removed

The state’s Urban Affairs Minister Hamlet Dohling requested the IAF to immediately remove the poster. At the same time, he reminded them of the bonhomie which the locals shared with defence forces.

Published: 08th February 2020 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2020 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

Poster saying “trespassers will be shot” put up by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on the outer wall of its installation in Shillong

Poster saying “trespassers will be shot” put up by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on the outer wall of its installation in Shillong.

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A poster saying “trespassers will be shot” put up by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on the outer wall of its installation in Shillong is allegedly terrorising local residents so much so the state’s Urban Affairs Minister Hamlet Dohling has petitioned the IAF authorities seeking its immediate removal.

Dohling wrote to Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Air Command, Air Marshal RD Mathur, stating that the “threatening” poster was uncalled for as it was creating a fear psychosis among local residents.

The minister said it was meaningless to put up the poster at the site as there had been no trespassing into the IAF premises. He requested the IAF authorities to immediately remove the poster. At the same time, he reminded them of the bonhomie which the locals shared with defence forces.

Last week, the Shillong-based Federation of Khasi Jaintia Garo People (FKJGP) had petitioned the East Khasi Hills district administration seeking its intervention in the matter. It alleged that the IAF’s threat to shoot trespassers had triggered panic among residents who, otherwise, had no ill-will against the IAF.

The FKJGP urged the district magistrate to allay the fear of people by taking up the matter with the IAF.

The IAF, however, denied it was a threat poster. “It is not a threat or something like that. It is a warning and information only to prevent trespassing. These signboards are as per existing guidelines and displayed outside all Air Force installations and without any prejudice to any particular region or state,” Shillong-based defence spokesman Wing Commander Ratnakar Singh told this newspaper.

He said the IAF had sensitised the village heads of the locality and sent prior intimation to the police.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IAF Meghalaya Shillong Hamlet Dohling
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections 2020: How did voters feel after casting their vote?
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp