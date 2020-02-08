Train fare hike is minuscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that the national transporter has hiked the fares up to 4 paise per km and it would cover only five per cent of the losses incurred during the year.

Railways hiked passenger fares with effect from January 1 this year.

“As against Rs 8,000 crore which was the loss on passenger services in 2004, in the current period we are losing about Rs 55,000 crore on passenger services provided throughout the country. However, passenger fare increase is a very sensitive subject... A very nominal increase was done,” Goyal said in the Rajya Sabha.

He said while there is no increase in fares in suburban services.

In case of non-suburban services, a nominal increase of one paisa per km has been done and in case of non-AC and AC classes in Mail and Express trains, the fare has been hiked by two paise per km and 4 paise per km respectively.