Home Nation

151 people screened for coronavirus, 56 under home isolation in Assam

The statement said that 23 passengers screened are from other states and information have been shared with concern states and all passengers have left Assam.

Published: 09th February 2020 11:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2020 11:20 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representation purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: A total of 151 people were screened for novel coronavirus across different airports in Assam, while 56 persons travelling from abroad were kept under home isolation, an official release said on Sunday.

The Health and Family Welfare Department said 151 passengers, including 66 in Guwahati have been screened till now.

Fourteen persons were examined during Sunday, the statement said.

"WHO has declared the recent novel coronavirus (2019- nCoV) epidemic affecting 23 countries as International Public Health Emergency of international concern. In this context, Assam has strengthened the surveillance and control measures against the disease," it added.

The passengers have been screened at LGBI Airport in Guwahati, Mohanbari Airport in Dibrugarh, Roroiya Airport in Jorhat, Kumbhirgram Airport in Silchar, Lilabari Airport in Lakhimpur and Salonibari Airport in Tezpur.

"Fifty-six travellers from coronavirus affected countries have been identified and are under home isolation," the media bulletin from the government said.

The statement said that 23 passengers screened are from other states and information have been shared with concern states and all passengers have left Assam.

"Till date two samples are sent to NIV Pune for testing, out of which one sample is found negative and other sample was sent as non-indicated case," it added.

As there is no positive case in Assam, the border districts of Baksa, Chirang, Kokrajhar and Udalguri are on novel CoronaVirus surveillance and suspected persons are advised to report immediately to health officials.

The state control room established for this purpose has received 31 calls so far and necessary information were shared with them.

"In the view of the present coronavirus outbreak, the general public is advised to adhere to health advisories issued by the state government. Public should follow the cough etiquette by covering the nose and mouth using handkerchief or towel while sneezing or coughing," the bulletin said.

People are also advised to frequently wash their hands with soap and water.

"Those who have arrived from the coronavirus affected countries should remain under strict home isolation for 28 days from the date of arrival in India, irrespective of whether they are symptomatic or asymptomatic," it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Assam coronavirus Coronavirus screening Coronavirus
India Matters
The Centre had filed a review petition before the Supreme Court asking to review its previous order.
SC upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018
A nurse wearing a n95 mask at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala student's test report comes back as negative 
CVN Murthy, retired chief engineer
Andhra man spends 90% of pension for welfare of the destitute
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (Photo | AP)
Kane Williamson set to return in third ODI vs India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections first, marriage later for this groom
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp