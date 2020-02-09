Mahatma Gandhi's statue found vandalised in Jharkhand, probe underway
Published: 09th February 2020 04:42 PM | Last Updated: 09th February 2020 04:42 PM
HAZARIBAGH: A statue of Mahatma Gandhi was found vandalised in Hazaribagh on Sunday.
Soon after the incident was reported, police started an investigation to ascertain whether the statue fell on its own or was deliberately vandalised.
Jharkhand: Mahatama Gandhi's statue in Hazaribagh found damaged. Police say, "We are investigating to ascertain whether the statue fell itself or was vandalized. We are also checking CCTV footage and questioning some people". pic.twitter.com/u6EHS08wCC— ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2020
"We are investigating to ascertain whether the statue fell itself or was vandalised. We are also checking CCTV footage and questioning some people in the area," police said.