Marginalized communities worried after SC verdict regarding reservation in jobs, promotions: Kharge

The Supreme Court had recently in its judgement held that reservation in promotions is not a fundamental right and thereby the state can't be directed to provide the same to those SC/ST people.

Published: 09th February 2020 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2020 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

BENGALURU: Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said that the recent Supreme Court judgement regarding reservation in jobs and promotion has made the marginalised communities 'worried'.

The Supreme Court had recently in its judgement held that reservation in promotions is not a fundamental right and thereby the state can't be directed to provide the same to those SC/ST people in Government jobs.

"There is no fundamental right which inheres in an individual to claim reservation in promotions. No mandamus can be issued by the Court directing the State Government to provide reservations," the apex court said.

"SC ruled that reservation in jobs and promotion is not a fundamental right. It has worried marginalized communities. We'll protest against it in and outside Parliament. BJP and RSS have been trying to get reservations scrapped for a long time," Kharge said while addressing a press conference here.

Later while speaking to reporters, the Congress leader said: Uttarakhand government should have argued well. Their advocates did not argue in favour of reservation. Therefore I am saying that they don't have a good intention of helping the weaker section.

He urged the Centre to "wake up" and file a review petition in the top Court. 

