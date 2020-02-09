Home Nation

Omar's 'considerable influence' over people, Mehbooba's pro-separatist stand cited in PSA dossier

The PSA dossier prepared by the police against Omar Abdullah states his ability to convince electorates to vote in huge numbers even during the peak of militancy nd poll boycott calls by separatists.

Published: 09th February 2020 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 08:38 AM

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti (File Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was booked under Public Safety Act (PSA) for speaking in favour of the revoked Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution and his “considerable influence” over people, including his ability to attract voters to polling booths despite boycott calls by militants, according to a PSA dossier prepared by the police. 

His rival, Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti,   was booked for her pro-separatist stance and comments against the revocation of J&K’s special status. The two former CMs, who had been under preventive custody since August 5, were booked under the PSA on February 6. 

The PSA dossier against Mehbooba mentions two of her speeches. At a speech in July 2019,  she said tampering with Article 35A would be akin to lighting a powder keg and warned against it. In another speech, she said: “none would be left in J&K to unfurl the tricolour if Article 370 and 35A was abrogated”.

The dossier mentions her statements against the Army and her tweets on the killing of militants by the security forces. Referring to Omar as a popular figure, the dossier states that he has the potential to divert energy of masses to any cause. “He also has the ability to convince voters to come out and vote in large numbers even during the height of militancy and poll boycotts.”

