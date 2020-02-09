Omar's 'considerable influence' over people, Mehbooba's pro-separatist stand cited in PSA dossier

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was booked under Public Safety Act (PSA) for speaking in favour of the revoked Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution and his “considerable influence” over people, including his ability to attract voters to polling booths despite boycott calls by militants, according to a PSA dossier prepared by the police.

ALSO READ: Blatant illustration of Centre's high-handedness, says NC after PSA on Omar, others

His rival, Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti, was booked for her pro-separatist stance and comments against the revocation of J&K’s special status. The two former CMs, who had been under preventive custody since August 5, were booked under the PSA on February 6.

The PSA dossier against Mehbooba mentions two of her speeches. At a speech in July 2019, she said tampering with Article 35A would be akin to lighting a powder keg and warned against it. In another speech, she said: “none would be left in J&K to unfurl the tricolour if Article 370 and 35A was abrogated”.



ALSO READ: DMK terms PSA 'draconian,' demands release of Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti

The dossier mentions her statements against the Army and her tweets on the killing of militants by the security forces. Referring to Omar as a popular figure, the dossier states that he has the potential to divert energy of masses to any cause. “He also has the ability to convince voters to come out and vote in large numbers even during the height of militancy and poll boycotts.”