On Afzal Guru's death anniversary, internet snapped in Kashmir to maintain law, order

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Kashmir observed a shutdown on the seventh death anniversary of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru on Sunday, with authorities suspending 2G mobile internet and imposing restrictions in parts of downtown Srinagar and some areas of Sopore in north Kashmir to maintain law and order.

The day passed of peacefully with no untoward incident reported from anywhere in the Kashmir Valley, the police said. Shops and business establishments in Srinagar and other parts of the Kashmir Valley remained closed today.



The weekly flea market also did not assemble responding to the bandh call given by separatist outfits. Public transport was off the roads, and only a few private vehicles and those of security forces were seen on the roads.

Authorities in the morning suspended 2G mobile internet service, which was restored on January 25 after there was a complete internet blockade in the Valley on August 5 last year after the Centre scrapped Article 370 and bifurcated of J&K into two Union Territories.



But it was restored at around 5 pm on all mobile networks. As a precautionary measure, authorities also imposed restrictions in parts of downtown Srinagar.



Police and CRPF were deployed in strength in the downtown areas of Srinagar and in Sopore in north Kashmir, the home town of Afzal Guru. Armoured vehicles were deployed at entry and exit points in sensitive areas.