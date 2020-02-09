Home Nation

Rafale jets half-a-generation ahead of Chinese, Pakistani fighters: Former IAF Chief Dhanoa

He said the French-made jets give IAF clear advantage over rivals during Beyond Visual Range combats.

Published: 09th February 2020 11:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2020 11:59 PM   |  A+A-

Rafale fighter jet

Rafale fighter aircraft (File | PTI)

By ANI

AHMEDABAD: Former IAF Chief BS Dhanoa on Sunday said the Rafale fighter jet that India is buying from France is half-a-generation ahead of aircraft in the inventories of two of India's adversaries, China and Pakistan.

India is buying 36 Rafale jets from France and the first batch of four planes would start arriving in May this year.

"As I earlier said, Rafale is 0.5 generation ahead of aircraft that are there with two of our adversaries," he said while addressing a gathering here.

The former Air Chief was replying to a question on how the Rafale will enhance the strength of IAF.

Referring to the aerial skirmish between Indian and Pakistan on February 27 last year after Balakot airstrike, Dhanoa, who was heading the IAF then, said: "The combat of 27 (Feb 27)...it was Beyond Visual Range (BVR) combat. In BVR combat, the most important thing is to look first and shoot first. For that your sensors, your data fusion, how is the capability of your air-to-air missile...can you shoot first? In that, Rafale gives you a distinct advantage."

The former IAF Chief said the results would have been different in the aerial skirmish if we had Rafale fighter jet.

Former IAF chief BS Dhanoa ( File Photo | PTI)

"As the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) too had earlier said if we had Rafale on 27 (Feb 27), the results would have been different," he said.

Commenting on the number of casualties in Balakot airstrike, the former IAF Chief said: "We technically measure how many targets you had to hit and how many you were able to hit. We can't count casualties. This is the input of intelligence agencies. I won't comment on that."

Asked if he got some "idea" from intelligence agencies about the same, he said, "If I have got it, it is in the classified domain, I can't share it with you. If that information has to be declassified, only the source who provided that info can do it, not us." 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rafale IAF BS Dhanoa IAF Chief Rafale jets
India Matters
The Centre had filed a review petition before the Supreme Court asking to review its previous order.
SC upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018
A nurse wearing a n95 mask at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala student's test report comes back as negative 
CVN Murthy, retired chief engineer
Andhra man spends 90% of pension for welfare of the destitute
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (Photo | AP)
Kane Williamson set to return in third ODI vs India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections first, marriage later for this groom
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp