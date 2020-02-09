Home Nation

Raj Thackeray leads MNS' mega procession, questions Indian Muslims protesting against Citizenship Act

Thousands of MNS activists from have been trooping to Mumbai since Saturday night to join the procession, by public or chartered buses, private vehicles, trains and even motorcycles.

Published: 09th February 2020 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2020 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena MNS workers participate in a march from Marine Drive to Azad Maidan demanding eviction of illegal Muslim immigrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh staying in India in Mumbai

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers participate in a march from Marine Drive to Azad Maidan demanding eviction of illegal Muslim immigrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh staying in India in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Over 100,000 activists led by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray, marched in a mega-procession to demand the ouster of Pakistani-Bangladeshi infiltrators living in the country, here on Sunday afternoon.

Accompanied by the MNS top brass, the Thackerays headed the procession from Girgaum Chowpatty as it wend its way to the historic Azad Maidan, around 4 km away, where more enthusiastic crowds awaited Thackeray, who is expected to address a rally later.

Earlier, starting from his Shivaji Park home, Thackeray, wife Sharmila, their son and MNS leader Amit Thackeray, first stopped to perform an 'aarti' and avail 'darshan' of Lord Ganesha at the famed 220-year old Siddhivinayak Temple in Prabhadevi and a 'darshan' of his uncle and Shiv Sena founder the late Balasaheb Thackeray's memorial, before proceeding to Girgaum Chowpatty.

Thousands of MNS activists from all over Maharashtra have been trooping to Mumbai since Saturday night to join the procession, by public or chartered buses, private vehicles, trains and even motorcycles, braving the mild chill in the atmosphere.

The entire route from Girgaum Chowpatty to Azad Maidan resembled a sea of the MNS' new saffron-hued flag with the symbol of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Royal Seal, and the marchers donning arm-bands of the party symbol, some sporting matching t-shirts and caps.

Marching peacefully and in an orderly fashion, many raised slogans demanding that the illegal migrants living in the country should be driven away as they are a drain on the country's economy, resources and jobs, besides posing threats to national security.

However, Raj Thackeray has made it clear that the morcha is not in support of the CAA-NRC-NPR which have created massive socio-political upheavals in the country over two months.

This is the MNS' first public show of strength after it donned a new 'avatar' on January 23, with a new flag, symbol, 'Hindutva' agenda and right-wing direction as it struggles for survival to create its own political space in Maharashtra politics, particularly after the recently changed state political scenario.

A couple of days ago, some posters were seen outside the Chief Minister's residence, Matoshri in Bandra seeking the eviction of illegal Pakistani-Bangladeshi residents.

Mumbai Police have made elaborate security arrangements by deploying over 600 personnel, besides specialized forces and other units on standby, and plainclothes personnel mingling with the crowds, to avert any untoward incidents.

"Apart from the Mumbai Police, we have deployed State Reserve Police Force, Riot Control Police, Quick Response Team, Bombay Detection & Disposal Squads, Dog Squads and monitor the entire morcha through CCTVs and drones," Mumbai Police Spokesperson and DCP Pranaya Ashok informed the media.

The Traffic Police have implemented stringent regulations, diversions, closures of certain routes, no-parkings, restrictions at Nariman Point, Gateway of India, etc for the smooth movement of the procession.

At the MNS mega-convention on January 23, Raj Thackeray had announced the Febuary 9 procession, amidst speculation that the party was cosying up to the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party.

"We are not against any Indian Muslims. They are ours. There can be a debate on the CAA, but why should we permit those who have illegally entered the country and continue living here," he demanded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Raj Thackeray pro-CAA rally MNS pro-NRC rally MNS mega procession
India Matters
The Centre had filed a review petition before the Supreme Court asking to review its previous order.
SC upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018
A nurse wearing a n95 mask at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala student's test report comes back as negative 
CVN Murthy, retired chief engineer
Andhra man spends 90% of pension for welfare of the destitute
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (Photo | AP)
Kane Williamson set to return in third ODI vs India

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • D. Albert
    Raj sir is trying to remain relevant with the help of the BJP. All the best to him. Stones and swords are certain to make his relevance regain some ground.
    5 hours ago reply
Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections first, marriage later for this groom
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp