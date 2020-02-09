Home Nation

Shaheen Bagh protesters remove barricades to allow funeral procession to pass

In a video, which has gone viral since morning, the protesters can be seen removing barricades to allow the funeral procession of a Hindu person to pass.

Published: 09th February 2020 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2020 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

The Indian national flag was unfurled by the protestors at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital on the occasion of 71st Republic Day.

The Shaheen Bagh area has lately gained nationwide attention due to a continued sit-in by people, especially Muslim women against the CAA, National Population Register and National Register of Citizens.  (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: At Shaheen Bagh the site in New Delhi where anti-CAA protests have been going on for almost two months, demonstrators on Sunday pushed away barricades themselves to make way for a funeral procession.

In a video, which has gone viral since morning, the protesters can be seen removing barricades to allow the funeral procession of a Hindu person to pass.

The protesters, however, said that there was nothing unusual about the incident and it was done out of mutual respect.

"We respect each other and by allowing the procession to pass through, we have not done anything unusual. We have allowed buses and ambulances also," Shaheen, one of the protesters told ANI here.

The Shaheen Bagh area of Delhi had lately gained nationwide attention due to a continued anti-CAA sit-in by people, especially Muslim women against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register and National Register of Citizens. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shaheen Bagh Anti-CAA protests funeral procession
India Matters
The Centre had filed a review petition before the Supreme Court asking to review its previous order.
SC upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018
A nurse wearing a n95 mask at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala student's test report comes back as negative 
CVN Murthy, retired chief engineer
Andhra man spends 90% of pension for welfare of the destitute
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (Photo | AP)
Kane Williamson set to return in third ODI vs India

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Narendra rana
    This gesture by the gathering of Muslim women at Shaheen Bagh
    20 hours ago reply
Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections first, marriage later for this groom
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp