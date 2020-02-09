Story of a dedicated person: Prakash Javadekar unveils APJ Abdul Kalam's biopic's first look

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday unveiled the first look of the biopic based on the life of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

The film is being helmed by Hollywood directors Johnny Martin and Jagadeesh Daneti.

Addressing the media, Javadekar said, "I am happy to launch the first look of the biopic on APJ Abdul Kalam. I am happy because its a co-production of Johnny Martin, Jagadeesh Daneti and Suvarna Pappyu, managing director of Pink Jaguar entertainment. They have lined up five projects, all from pride India like Shivaji, 1857 war of independence mainly to be shot in India; it will be of international standards and I hope people will like it."

"We will be happy to release this in our I&B theatre as well in Delhi," he added.

Remembering former President Kalam, Javadekar said that he was a great personality and was known for his scientific intelligence.

"Major credit to Kalam Ji for the great success achieved by our country in the satellite projects. 'Be simple, be grounded and you can win the hearts of people' is his biographical message," he said.

Mohammad Ali, who is playing the role of Kalam in the movie, said, "I am the biggest fan of Kalam sir. I didn't even need to read and research about his character like the other characters I have played. I have been following him for many years. I wanted to click a picture with him but couldn't and today I am playing his character. It's an honour to perform this role."

Filmmakers Martin and Daneti are both excited about the project. Speaking about the same, Martin said: "It will be a great project and good to work with Jagadeesh Daneti. I see his movies and he watches mine, I hope we can produce a good movie together."

"Biopic of APJ Abdul Kalam will be released in 2020 itself. We will shoot the movie in 20 days and in the next six months we'll carry out the background work," said director Daneti.