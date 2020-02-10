Home Nation

Anti-CAA protests to be held in Punjab from February 12 onwards

The members of Sanvidhan Bachao Manch Punjab expressed their satisfaction that Punjabis are supporting them in this regard.

Published: 10th February 2020 06:06 PM

Anti-CAA protests rocked the country over the course of 10 days causing large scale violence.

Anti-CAA protests have rocked the country after the Act was passed in Parliament. (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: To mobilize support against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR), Sanvidhan Bachao Manch Punjab (SBMP), a united front of various organizations, has decided to go on an agitation from February 12 in the state on the lines of Shaheen Bagh of Delhi.

"The people of Punjab will start their struggle from February 12 against NRC, CAA and NPR. Leaders of Shaheen Bagh agitation Ruby Shaheen, Razia and Sultana Begum along with Sucheta Dey, Ashutosh Kumar from JNU, Mufti Irtak Ul Hassan Joint Action Committee Member Punjab and Dr Dharamveer Gandhi, former MP, are reaching Mansa to inaugurate the agitation,’’ said a member of SBMP.

The members of SBMP expressed their satisfaction that Punjabis are supporting them in this regard. They said that they will apprise and familiarize people about these laws. 

Meanwhile, Malerkotla, the only Muslim dominated town in the state, has become the epicentre of anti-CAA protests in Punjab. Students, women, farmers and activists have held demonstrations to express their displeasure over the implementation of the controversial Act. 

From February 9 to 15, street plays and musical performances are being held in the villages by members of Punjab Lok Sabhyacharak Manch to mobilize people. A massive rally will be held on February 16, sources have said.

  • Ramamurthi Vaidyanathan Kolagunta
    Shaheen and many other Shaheens along with Jamia & AMU are testing the patience of the majority community and those sensible among the Minority. The Gov't is only allowing these illegal protests till the movement loses steam leading to self realization. It looks that the Gov't is allowing this nonsense since it gives an opportunity to identify all traitors and their supporters
    1 day ago reply
