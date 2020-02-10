Home Nation

Coronavirus outbreak: Bengal resident among Indians on quarantined Japanese ship 

Later, a team from Indian embassy in Japan met Sarkar and promised all help. ‘The team from the Indian embassy came to meet me and assured me of all necessary help.

Published: 10th February 2020 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

A woman wearing a mask walks past an awareness board on Novel Coronavirus at a Kolkata hospital | pTI

A woman wearing a mask walks past an awareness board on Novel Coronavirus at a Kolkata hospital. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: A resident of West Bengal’s North Dinajpur district is among the 138 Indians stuck on a cruise liner quarantined at a Japanese port after some passengers were detected with Novel Coronavirus. 

Binay Kumar Sarkar, a resident of Chakulia village, is a crew member of the cruise liner ‘Diamond Princess’. Altogether, there are 132 Indian crew members and six passengers who are onboard Diamond Princess. Sarkar, 31, is on duty at the communication control room of the ship. Earlier, he had made a post on the social media pleading for help from Indian and Bengal governments for being rescued from the ship that is docked at Yokohama port.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus outbreak: China stutters back to work as death toll exceeds 900

Later, a team from Indian embassy in Japan met Sarkar and promised all help. ‘The team from the Indian embassy came to meet me and assured me of all necessary help. A medical team has been posted at the cruise liner. I am grateful to the governments for the initiatives that have been taken (so far)…,’’ Binay said over the phone. The ship is carrying 3,700 people comprising both passengers and crew members. Japan has already examined 280 people and reports of six of them came on Saturday. Among the six, three have been identified as infected with Coronavirus. 

Binay’s family members are worried about his well-being. ‘’He is staying among Coronavirus victims. My son told me that the passengers started falling victims of Coronavirus after the ship started from Hong Kong on January 25. Those who have been detected with Coronavirus have not been kept in isolation wards. I urge to the state government to initiate all efforts to bring my son back,’’ Binay’s father Chandi Sarkar pleaded. 

42 people under observation in Nagaland

The Nagaland government has kept 42 people, who had arrived in the state in recent past from China and other countries, under observation. Officials in the state said there was no confirmed case of the virus’s infection in the state as of now.  Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said all the 42 people, seven of whom have been kept in isolation at their homes, were being monitored twice a day as per standard protocol. He informed the Assembly that the department had operationalised a public health emergency operations centre and the reports of day-to-day monitoring were being shared with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Diamond Princess
India Matters
The Centre had filed a review petition before the Supreme Court asking to review its previous order.
SC upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018
A nurse wearing a n95 mask at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala student's test report comes back as negative 
CVN Murthy, retired chief engineer
Andhra man spends 90% of pension for welfare of the destitute
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (Photo | AP)
Kane Williamson set to return in third ODI vs India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections first, marriage later for this groom
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp