Eggs, lubricants thrown at Kanhaiya Kumar's car in Bihar town

By PTI

JAMUI: Eggs and lubricants were hurled at the car of leftist leader Kanhaiya Kumar by some unidentified persons in Jamui town on Monday when he was on way to neighbouring Nawada district to address a rally against CAA-NPR-NRC.

The incident occurred in the morning near a bus stand at Mahisauri chowk under town police station of Jamui when some unknown persons emerged from the crowd and threw eggs and lubricants (commonly known as 'mobil') targeting the vehicle in which the youth leader was travelling, police sources said.

Two Congress MLAs were with Kumar in the car. A few eggs hit the vehicle but since the black glasses of the car's doors were up it did not cause harm to anybody, the sources said. The convoy carried its forward journey notwithstanding the unpleasant happening.

Jamui police station SHO Subhash Kumar Singh said no formal complaint has been received regarding the incident hence no FIR has been registered.

Kumar, a former president of JNU students union and who unsuccessfully contested as CPI nominee against BJP's firebrand leader Giriraj Singh from Begusarai in Lok Sabha polls last year, is criss-crossing Bihar as part of "Jan Gan Man Yatra" against CAA-NPR-NRC.

Kumar had stayed at circuit house on Sunday night after addressing a rally in Jamui and was on way to Nawada when the episode happened on Monday. Notably, Kumar's convoy was earlier also attacked in Supaul, Saran and Madhepura.

The yatra which began on January 30 last, had a rough start when the West Champaran district police had withdrawn permission for the rally at the eleventh hour.

Later addressing a rally at ITI ground in Nawada, Kumar slammed Narendra Modi government for pursuing politics of religion by bringing "ill-conceived" law like CAA.

The ex-JNUSU's president subsequently went to meet protesters at Bundelabagh who have been sitting on a dharna for past over a month against the contentious new citizenship law.