Eye banks soon to be established in all medical colleges in Bihar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar's deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Sunday said that eye banks are being set up in all the medical college hospitals of Bihar at a cost of Rs 8.42 crores.

Speaking at a function organised by the Dadhichi Dehdan Samiti, Modi said that 441 persons have so far donated in IGIMS and 45 in PMCH.

Some eye banks have already been established in medical Colleges at Bhagalpurn, Gaya and in PMCH at Patna.

In the remaining six medical colleges, the centres will start functioning in the next 3-4 months. "There is a unique tradition of charity in our culture. Maharishi Dadhichi donated his body to the gods for the destruction of Asuras", he said.

The Dadhichi Dehdaan Committee was launched by the RSS's Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat.

Now, it has expanded its activities to all the districts of Bihar.

The conference was addressed by Health Minister Mangal Pandey, Committee Secretary Vimal Jain, Dr. Subhash Prasad, Pradeep Cherasia, Sanjeev Yadav, Sunil Kumar Poorve, Dr. Vibhuti Prasanna Singh, Dr. Rajiv Singh and Dr. Nilesh Mohan etc.

On this occasion, Mukesh Hisaria, Dr. Abhishek Ranjan, Pradeep Kesari, Meena Singh, Amit Kumar Soni, Maruti Nandan, Brijesh Kumar, Dr. Rakhi Kusume, Rishikesh Singh, who have done specific work in the field of blood donation, organ donation, social service and public awareness, Sadhana Singh, Kesari Devi Aggarwal, Nilesh Kumar Verma and Kanta Aggarwal were honored by the committee.

Other prominent guests among those who attended the conference were MLA Sanjeev Cherasia, Solicitor General SD Sanjay, Vivek Jhunjhunwala, Prof. RK Sinha, Shailesh Mahajan, Vinita Mishra, Sushma Sahu, Lajwanti Jha, Raviranjan.