Home Nation

Eye banks soon to be established in all medical colleges in Bihar

Speaking at a function organised by the Dadhichi Dehdan Samiti, Modi said that  441 persons have so far donated in IGIMS and 45 in PMCH. 

Published: 10th February 2020 02:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 02:05 PM   |  A+A-

organ donation

Representational image. (E

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar's deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Sunday said that eye banks  are being set up in all the medical college hospitals of Bihar at a cost of Rs 8.42 crores. 

Speaking at a function organised by the Dadhichi Dehdan Samiti, Modi said that  441 persons have so far donated in IGIMS and 45 in PMCH. 

Some eye banks have already been established in medical Colleges at Bhagalpurn, Gaya and in PMCH at Patna. 

In the remaining six medical colleges, the centres will start functioning in the next 3-4 months. "There is a unique tradition of charity in our culture. Maharishi Dadhichi donated his body to the gods for the destruction of Asuras", he said.  

The Dadhichi Dehdaan Committee was launched by the RSS's Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat. 

Now, it has expanded its activities to all the districts of Bihar.

The conference was addressed by Health Minister Mangal Pandey, Committee Secretary Vimal Jain, Dr. Subhash Prasad, Pradeep Cherasia, Sanjeev Yadav, Sunil Kumar Poorve, Dr. Vibhuti Prasanna Singh, Dr. Rajiv Singh and Dr. Nilesh Mohan etc. 

On this occasion, Mukesh Hisaria, Dr. Abhishek Ranjan, Pradeep Kesari, Meena Singh, Amit Kumar Soni, Maruti Nandan, Brijesh Kumar, Dr. Rakhi Kusume, Rishikesh Singh, who have done specific work in the field of blood donation, organ donation, social service and public awareness, Sadhana Singh, Kesari Devi Aggarwal, Nilesh Kumar Verma and Kanta Aggarwal were honored by the committee. 

Other prominent guests among those who attended the conference were MLA Sanjeev Cherasia, Solicitor General SD Sanjay, Vivek Jhunjhunwala, Prof.  RK Sinha, Shailesh Mahajan, Vinita Mishra, Sushma Sahu, Lajwanti Jha, Raviranjan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bihar eye banks Bihar medical college eye banks
India Matters
For representational purposes
Social media abuzz with tabling of Uniform Civil Code Bill on Tuesday
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Chennai vehicles pollute nearly as much as Delhi's: CSE data
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
25-year-old accident victim's organs save 5 lives in Mumbai
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp