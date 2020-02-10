No recession in country, people are buying jackets and pants: BJP MP

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

BALLIA: The BJP leaders seem to have an uncanny penchant for courting controversy through their statements.

While Raghuraj Singh, chairman, Labour and Employment Board, kicked up a row by demanding to ban burqa, BJP MP from Aligarh Satish Gautam suggested a social activist to go to Pakistan if feeling stifled.

On the other, BJP’s Ballia MP Virendra Singh Mast denied the country was passing through the economic recession.

He claimed that the nature of clothes people wore indicated that there was no economic crisis in the country.

He said people would be wearing dhoti-kurta had the nation been reeling under recession.

According to sources, while addressing a gathering to clear doubts over the Citizenship Amendment Act, Raghuraj Singh who enjoys the status of Minister of State, said that terrorists used to wear burqas to conceal their identity.

He further explained that wearing a burqa was a tradition started in Arabian countries and is not an Indian custom.

He added even Sri Lanka had banned it after a series of bomb blasts ripped the country last year, leaving many dead and injuring scores of people.

This is not the first time, Singh has made a controversial statement in Aligarh.

Earlier also he had said that those raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath “would be buried alive”.

Tongue in cheek

BJP MPs like Satish Gautam, Virendra Singh Mast, Satish Gautam have often courted controversies over remarks on topics like burqa, economic recession