Patna Diary: Flower show, camp on women safety and more

Agriculture minister Prem Kumar recently inaugurated ‘Flower Festival Bihar 2020’ to encourage flower growers and lovers of the eastern state.

The NSS trainers imparted training on the basics of yoga, and other basics skills on safety and security.

By Rajesh K Thakur
Express News Service

Flower show holds potential: Minister

Agriculture minister Prem Kumar recently inaugurated ‘Flower Festival Bihar 2020’ to encourage flower growers and lovers of the eastern state. The big-ticket event was organised by the Bihar Horticulture Society. “Bihar produces 10.7 thousand metric tonnes of flowers which are grown on 862 hectares of land,” he said. Over 500 varieties of flowers were exhibited by florists who hail from various parts of the state. The minister said the flower event will be held annually so that flower growers get a platform to showcase skills and get business opportunities. Both visitors and business firms made a beeline to the event.

British era coins donated

An anonymous devotee donated 30 antique coins, which were issued by the East India Company with Hindu deities Rama, Laxmana, Sita and Hanuman inscribed on them, at a Hanuman temple. The coins were found on Friday from a donation-box. Mahavir Mandir secretary Acharya Kishore Kunal said the coins have antique value. “The year imprinted on each suggests that coins were issued in 1818 by the East India Company. Such coins were issued only in Kolkata, Madras and Bombay,” he said. “The temple will keep these coins safe in the name of Lord Ram,” Kunal added.

Karnataka officials on study tour

The Karnataka government did a study tour to learn about the success of the Bihar Public Grievance Redressal System (BPGRS) so that the model can be replicated in the southern state. Karnataka officials were given a briefing by their Bihar counterparts regarding each and every arrangements, concepts and methods of implementing the system. A presentation on the Bihar Right to Public Grievance Redressal Act was made to them. The team also witnessed two hearings related to revenue and welfare departments for getting a first-hand experience of the work.  

Camp on women’s safety and security 

A week-long National Service Scheme (NSS) special camp, aimed at empowering the girls on safety and security issues, was started at Patna Women’s College on February 7. The NSS trainers imparted training on the basics of yoga, and other basics skills on safety and security. A police officer attended an interactive session with the volunteers and replied to all queries on women’s safety. An NSS volunteer said debate, folk dance and singing, poster making sessions were held during the event.  The NSS provides an opportunity to school, college and university students to take part in government-led community service activities and programmes.

