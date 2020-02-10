Poll tickets: Assam BJP MLAs tell party to assess Ministers’ performances

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Assam’s ruling BJP president Ranjeet Dass has stirred a hornet’s nest through his comment that the performances of party MLAs would be evaluated prior to issuing tickets to them in next year’s Assembly elections in the state.

Some MLAs insisted that the party should also assess the performances of Ministers and replace those who failed to live up to the party and people’s expectations with suitable MLAs.

The BJP’s Hojai MLA Shiladitya Deb said he would welcome if the non-performing MLAs were not fielded in the elections.

However, at the same time, he insisted on the assessment of the performances of Ministers.

“It’s good that those who haven’t performed well will not get tickets. When the party will assess the performances of MLAs, I feel it should also evaluate the performances of Ministers. The performances of MLAs largely depend on the work done by Ministers. If Ministers do not work well, it is natural that my performance won’t be up to the mark,” Deb sought to make a point.

Similarly, the BJP’s Bokajan MLA Numal Momin insisted that the non-performing Ministers be replaced with efficient MLAs.

Some MLAs, including Deb, themselves sought to evaluate their own performances.

“I have built good roads in my constituency. If that is not right, I have nothing to say,” Deb said.

Nalbari MLA Ashok Sarma said, “I consider myself as a suitable candidate of my constituency. I have proven it with my work”.

Promod Borthakur, who represents the Biswanath constituency, however, left it to the people saying his performance would be judged by them.

Dass had on Sunday asserted that the non-performing MLAs would face the axe.

“I will visit 100 constituencies within this year and talk to party workers at various levels to assess the performances of MLAs. It is natural that those who have not performed well will be denied tickets,” he had told journalists.

Assam has 126 Assembly seats, 61 of them currently held by the BJP which heads the state’s coalition government. Asom Gana Parishad and Bodoland People’s Front are the two other constituents of the government.