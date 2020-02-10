SC seeks Rajasthan govt's response on plea for probe into over 100 infants death in Kota hospital

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from the Rajasthan government on a plea seeking probe into the death of over 100 infants at a hospital in Kota recently.

A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant issued a notice to the state government on a plea filed by noted doctor KK Aggarwal and social worker B Mishra seeking probe into the death of new-born babies due to lack of equipment at a government hospital in Kota.

Over 100 infants had died in the Kota hospital recently.

As per the government report, over 100 infants lost their lives at the government hospital in December last year.