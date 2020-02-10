Seven Bangladeshi nationals held without papers in Uttar Pradesh

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Seven Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in UP’s Jhansi as they did not have any valid documents for staying in the country, police said on Sunday. Jhansi Senior Superintendent of Police D Pradeep said, “As many as seven Bangladeshi nationals were arrested during routine checking near the bus stand in Babina on Friday.”

Babina — a cantonment town in Jhansi district —stands for British Army Base in North Asia. Those arrested were staying at a hotel near the bus stand and did not have valid documents for staying in India, the SSP said, adding that the seven belong to Dhaka.



“For some time, they were in the business of selling fish oil. During routine probe, no criminal cases have been found against them, but they have been booked under the Foreigners Act for illegally staying in India,” Pradeep added.



The arrested were identified as Mamoon Sheikh, Milan Sheikh, Aslam Sheikh, Falan Sheikh, Sijer Sheikh, Mukul Sheikh and Monu Vaid, police said.