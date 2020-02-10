Tension in Kanpur as police 'tries to remove' anti-CAA protesters from park

By PTI

KANPUR: Tension prevailed here after police allegedly tried to remove anti-CAA protesters forcibly from Mohamed Ali Park in the Chamanganj area in the wee hours on Monday.

Continuing their stir, the protesters has accused police of resorting to a lathicharge.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Vivek Srivastava said the protesters had agreed to end their agitation on Saturday after assurance by the district administration that cases against them will be withdrawn.

However, many stayed back despite ending their stir after reciting the national anthem with the DM, the ADM added.

He said police then asked the protesters to vacate the park by Sunday night.

Kanpur DM Brahma Deo Ram Tiwari denied reports of any lathicharge on the protesters.

Tiwari said police had been deployed in the area to deal with any untoward situation.