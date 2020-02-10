Home Nation

Tree felling almost doubled between 2016-2019 in India: Data from Environment Ministry

76,72,337 trees were cut down between year 2016-17 to 2018-19 with 17,31,957 trees in year 2016-17 citing 'absolute necessity' which increased to 30,36,642 in year 2018-2019.

Published: 10th February 2020 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

deforestation

For representational purposes

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Tree felling across the country has almost doubled between years 2016-2019, revealed reply of a question in Lok Sabha earlier this week. 

Total 76,72,337 trees were cut down between duration of financial year 2016-17 to 2018-19 with 17,31,957 trees in the financial year 2016-17 citing 'absolute necessity' which increased to 30,36,642 in year 2018-2019. 

The reply by Babul Supriyo, Union Minister for State, Ministry of Forest, Environment and Climate Change said, "The trees are removed only when it is absolutely necessary. As a general policy, more trees are planted than the number of trees approved for removal under Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980."

The reply in response to the question of BB Patil, Lok Sabha MP of Telangana Rashtra Samithi stated that in last three years 76,72,337 number of trees were removed and plantation of more than 7,87,00,000 trees have been stipulated under compensatory afforestation. 

In Uttarakhand, total of 1,05,461 trees were cut down in the same duration with maximum 69623 in the financial year 2017-18. 

Telangana registered maximum numbers of tree felling with numbers going up to 12,12,753 while not a single tree was cut down in Nagaland, Pondicherry, Chandigarh, Lakshwadeep, Jammu & Kashmir, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli. 

After Telangana state, maximum number of trees were cut down in Maharashtra with 10,73,484 followed by Madhya Pradesh (9,54,767), Chhattisgarh (6,65,132), Orissa (6,58,465), Andhra Pradesh (4,95,269), Jharkhand (4,34,584), Arunachal Pradesh (3,25,260), Punjab (2,28,951), Rajasthan (2,28,580), Uttar Pradesh (2,055,51), West Bengal (1,76,685), Haryana (1,72,194), Gujarat (1,65,439), Himachal Pradesh (1,61,677), Manipur (1,23,888), Assam (1,18,895), Bihar (91,850), Karnataka (40,776), Andaman and Nicobar (12,467), Sikkim (8,630), Goa (3765), Delhi (3236), Tamilnadu (2025), Mizoram (748), Kerala (725), Tripura (583) and Meghalaya (317). 

The Union Minister responded, "Such permissions are accorded subject to the recommendation of the concerned State/UT Government and for unavoidable developmental projects/purposes. While according such permissions, it is ensured that minimum number of trees are removed which are inevitable."

The reply by the minister also added that union government’s efforts to plant more trees than removed has also been reflected in the assessments in biennial India State of Forest Reports (ISFR) by Forest Survey of 
India.

Notably, the forest and tree cover as reported in ISFR-2019 has increased by 13,209 sq km as compared to that of ISFR 2015 assessment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Babul Supriyo India deforestation India tree felling
India Matters
The Centre had filed a review petition before the Supreme Court asking to review its previous order.
SC upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018
A nurse wearing a n95 mask at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala student's test report comes back as negative 
CVN Murthy, retired chief engineer
Andhra man spends 90% of pension for welfare of the destitute
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (Photo | AP)
Kane Williamson set to return in third ODI vs India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections first, marriage later for this groom
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp