Another team of 25 envoys set to visit Jammu and Kashmir

NEW DELHI: The second team of foreign 25 ambassadors, including 10 from the European Union, will visit Jammu and Kashmir later this week as a part of the Centre’s initiative to show the measures taken to restore normalcy there post the August 5, 2019 decision to repeal Article 370.

According to sources, the visit is scheduled to begin Wednesday and the envoys would be travelling to Budgam in Kashmir where they will be briefed by the Army.

The ambassadors from the EU had chosen not to undertake the previous trip to the newly-created UnionTerritory saying that the wanted a free tour of a region rather than a guided tour.

However, the ministry of external affairs had clarified that the envoys had skipped the trip due to scheduling issues and also because they wanted to go together.

The first batch of envoys had visited the Valley and Jammu last month where they had meetings with political leaders, civil society members and army personnel over the prevailing situation. After the visit, the MEA had said the government would be organising more such visits.