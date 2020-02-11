Burqa remark: BJP issues show-cause notice to UP cabinet minister Raghuraj Singh

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The state unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a show-cause notice to Raghuraj Singh, the party leader from Aligarh and chairman of Labour and Employment Board enjoying MoS status, for kicking up a controversy by demanding a “ban on burqa” in the country. Singh had created a flutter by his statement while addressing a gathering to clear doubts over amended Citizenship Act in Shajmahal locality in Agra on Monday.

In the show-cause notice, the party asked Singh to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against him for “indulging in activities which violated the policies of the party and issued indecent statements.”

Raghuraj Singh had said: “I demand the state and the central governments to ban burqa as terrorists use burqa to enter the country. Likewise, in Shaheen Bagh these days most of those wearing burqa are misusing it. Therefore, its usage should be stopped.”

The disciplinary committee of state BJP has asked Raghuraj Singh to respond to the show-cause notice within seven days. He has been asked to explain as to why his statement should not be construed as gross indiscipline and why he should not be expelled from the party.

Taking a tough stance against Singh, BJP state chief Swatantra Dev Singh said that any incendiary remark against the dignity of daughters, sisters or women of any religious faith, be it Hindu or Muslim, given by any party member would neither be accepted nor be tolerated at any cost. “Holding the honour and pride of women high has been the policy of the party and all the party men should always remember and practise it,” he said.

Singh had claimed during his discourse that terrorists used to wear burqas to conceal their identity and also weapon underneath it in an apparent reference to anti-CAA protests. He had further explained that wearing a burqa was a tradition started in Arabian countries and was not an Indian custom. He added even Sri Lanka had banned it after a series of bomb blasts ripped the country last year, leaving many dead and injuring scores of people.

It was not the first time that Singh had made a controversial statement as he had earlier in Aligarh said that those raising slogans against PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath "would be buried alive".