Home Nation

Coronavirus outbreak: Uttar Pradesh couple stranded in Wuhan asks to be evacuated

The couple has sent a letter, asking the authorities in Wuhan to allow them to travel to the airport to board a flight to India.

Published: 11th February 2020 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

The couple has sent a letter, asking the authorities in Wuhan to allow them to travel to the airport to board a flight to India.

The couple has sent a letter, asking the authorities in Wuhan to allow them to travel to the airport to board a flight to India. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: An associate professor from Uttar Pradesh's Etah district, who is stranded in Wuhan, has been requesting the Centre to immediately evacuate him and his wife along with 23 other Indians from the Chinese city which is the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The 35-year-old Ashish Yadav, who works at the Wuhan Textile University, and his wife Neha (30), currently pursuing a PhD in computer science, have been in touch with their families in Uttar Pradesh by sending them a video message almost daily.

A family member said: "Since Neha underwent a minor surgery in the last week of January, she was advised complete bed rest by doctors for a week. Therefore, they could not board the evacuation flight on the night of January 31."

ALSO READ: China's daily death toll tops 100 for first time, total exceeds 1000

There are 23 other Indian nationals in Wuhan, including students and working professionals. All of them are ready to pay the expenses to return home. They are regularly sending distress message to every possible authority for help, but there has been no response so far.

In a message to her family, Neha said: "We alerted the Indian embassy about our situation. Before the January 22 lockdown of Wuhan, we were told that since the coronavirus incubation period is just 14 days, the situation will normalise by first week of February. But the situation has now become critical.

"Just four days ago, the university authorities sent a team of 15 men, including policemen, doctors and nursing assistants, who inspected our health parameters, and warned us to get hospitalised if our body temperature rose above 37.5 degrees."

VIEW GALLERY: Coronavirus outbreak - Precautions you need to take while travelling

The couple has sent a letter, asking the authorities in Wuhan to allow them to travel to the airport to board a flight to India.

But Wuhan authorities were demanding a direct call or an intervention by the Indian Ambassador or the Minister of External Affairs to allow them to travel.

The couple was married in November 2018 and exactly a year later, Neha moved to Wuhan.

In a coordinated operation with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Air India, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, two Special Air India flights were operated between Delhi and Wuhan on January 31 and February 1 that brought back a total of 654 passengers that included 647 Indian citizens.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes
Social media abuzz with tabling of Uniform Civil Code Bill on Tuesday
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Chennai vehicles pollute nearly as much as Delhi's: CSE data
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
25-year-old accident victim's organs save 5 lives in Mumbai
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp