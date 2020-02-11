Home Nation

Delhi poll results: BJP set to lose sixth state election in two years

Delhi state BJP chief Manoj Tiwari had hoped to win 48 seats to enable the party to return to power in Delhi afer over two decades. However, these estimates proved to be incorrect.

Published: 11th February 2020 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flags

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: With its looming defeat in Delhi, the BJP-led NDA has now lost power in six states in the last two years. The BJP, which had won just three seats in Delhi last time, was expecting a much better performance this time.

Delhi state BJP chief Manoj Tiwari had hoped to win 48 seats to enable the party to return to power in Delhi afer over two decades. However, these estimates proved to be incorrect.

There are now anti-BJP governments in 12 states, including Delhi. The NDA now has governments in 16 states that account for 42 per cent of the nation's population.

The Congress is in power in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, and Puducherry either on its own or as part of an alliance. After forming the government in Jharkhand after the December election, the Congress has governments in seven states now.

In Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party has won for the third time in a row. Trinamool Congress rules West Bengal, CPM-led coalition in Kerala, YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh, BJD in Odisha and TRS in Telangana. In Tamil Nadu, where the BJP fought the Lok Sabha election with the AIADMK, it does not have a single MLA. Therefore, it is not a partner in power.

The NDA was in a much better position in December, 2017 when the BJP and its allies ruled 19 states. A year later, the BJP lost power to the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

In Andhra Pradesh, where the BJP-TDP alliance was in government, the TDP broke the alliance with the BJP in March 2018 while YSR Congress formed the government there in 2019 polls.

In Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena quit the NDA after the state election and formed the government with the Congress and NCP.

Now Delhi has once again turned out to be a disappointment for the BJP.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi polls Delhi elections BJP NDA Delhi Election Results
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar.
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp