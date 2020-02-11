Ex-Arunachal CM Kalikho Pul’s son found dead at his UK apartment

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Shubanso Pul, the son of former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister the late Kalikho Pul, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his apartment in Brighton in the UK.

The 20-year-old was studying there. He was the son of Pul’s first wife Dangwimsai Pul.

The Pul family has already contacted the Indian High Commission in the UK to bring the body back home. The Indian High Commission was said to be carrying out the formalities.

Elected to the Arunachal Assembly five times from Hayuliang constituency, Pul had donned the Chief Minister’s mantle in 2016 in the wake of a power struggle within the then ruling Congress but was ousted a few months later following a legal battle.

Just weeks after being dethroned, he allegedly committed suicide at his official bungalow in Itanagar.