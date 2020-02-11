Home Nation

Ex BJP MLA's son, others held for conspiring to kill hotelier in Haryana

During the investigation, police found that there was a dispute over property between the hotelier Rajesh Ahluwalia and the accused, who had hired a contract killer from Ludhiana to kill the hotelier.

Published: 11th February 2020 12:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 12:09 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

AMBALA (Haryana): The city police have arrested four persons including the son of a former BJP MLA in connection with an alleged conspiracy to kill a hotelier here on December 6 last year. One of the arrested persons -- Anil Sharma -- has been identified as the son of three-time Ambala City MLA Master Shiv Prashad, said Kewal Singh, Inspector, Crime Investigation Agency.

The contract killer had promised Rs 8 lakh out of which Rs 3.6 lakh was given to him as an advance.

The shooter has been identified as Sukhwinder alias Moni, who came on a bike along with his companions Darpan Singla and Jatin.

While the shooter is also among the arrested persons, police are looking for his two other associates.

After the shooter shot at Ahluwalia in his head, he was referred to the PGIMER in Chandigarh. Police are yet to seize the bike and gun used during shooting.

After the incident, the Ambala Police handed over the case to the Crime Investigation Agency of the Haryana Police. 

TAGS
Haryana Police Haryana crime Haryana BJP
