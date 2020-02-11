Home Nation

Fiscal deficit was at record high during UPA regime: Sitharaman takes dig at Chidambaram

She was referring to remarks of former Finance Minister Chidambaram on Monday that the 'economy was perilously close to collapse and was being attended by incompetent doctors.' 

Published: 11th February 2020 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Taking a dig at Congress leader P Chidambaram, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the fiscal deficit was at a record high during the UPA regime when the economy was handled by competent doctors.

She was referring to remarks of former Finance Minister Chidambaram on Monday that the "economy was perilously close to collapse and was being attended by incompetent doctors."

Replying to the opposition charge of government overshooting fiscal deficit target prescribed in Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, she said the Narendra Modi government has always respected the FRBM and kept the discipline of FRBM Act.

The primary deficit under the Congress-led UPA government never came below one per cent of the GDP while during the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government "we have managed to keep it below one per cent," she said.

"Some hard truth you will have to be hear. 2008-09 fiscal deficit was 6.1 per cent, 2009-10 6.6 per cent, 2010-11 4.9 per cent, 2011-12 5.9 per cent, 2012-13, 4.9 per cent, 2013-14 4.5 per cent. So when we are talking about the fiscal deficit, let us please concentrate and understand when economies are managed by very competent doctors," she said.

Compared to this, she said, the government under Narendra Modi has been consistently bringing down fiscal deficit.

Reeling out numbers, the finance minister said during 2014-15, the fiscal deficit came down to 4.1 per cent of GDP, 2015-16 3.9 per cent of GDP, 2016-17 3.5 per cent of GDP, 2017-18 3.4 per cent of GDP and 2018-19 3.4 per cent of GDP.

For the current financial year, she said, the budget pegged the fiscal deficit at 3.3 while in revised estimate it was raised to 3.8 per cent of GDP and for 2020-21 the target is 3.5 per cent of GDP.

She emphasised this government is fully conscious and taking all necessary and adequate steps to ensure all sectors are given importance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
P Chidambaram Nirmala Sitharaman Congress BJP
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar.
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp