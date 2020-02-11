Maharashtra cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation to meet on Tuesday

By ANI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra minister Ashok Chavan has called a meeting of the cabinet sub-committee formed for the issues related to the Maratha reservation on Tuesday.

Chavan is head of the sub-committee formed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Cabinet ministers Ekanath Shinde, Balasaheb Thorat, Vijay Wadettiwar and Dilip Walse Patil are members of the sub-committee. The meeting will be held on Tuesday at Vidhan Bhavan at 3 pm.

The Maratha reservation has been a contentious issue in Maharashtra's politics for many years. The previous BJP government led by Devendra Fadnavis had passed a law to give 16 per cent reservation to Maratha community.

The same law was upheld by Bombay High Court but the percentage of reservation was cut down to 12 per cent in education and 13 per cent in jobs by the court. Now, the High Court's order has been challenged in the Supreme Court by a bunch of petitioners.

This sub-committee will decide the government's stand on various pending litigations about the validity of Maratha reservation in the apex court and petitions in the Bombay High Court, challenging recruitments based on the new quota system.