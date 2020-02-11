Muslim outfits in Assam fume over ‘indigenous’ survey in state

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Assam government’s move to carry out a survey to identify the state’s “indigenous Muslims” has ruffled the feathers of several Muslim organisations.

The organisations, particularly opposition party All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and All Assam Minority Students’ Union (AAMSU), are enraged that the Welfare of Minorities and Development Department convened a meeting on the “socio-economic census” of the state’s indigenous Muslims such as Goria, Moria, Ujani, Deshi, Jola, Maimal and Syed.

Leaders from these communities and other stakeholders will sit along with government officials to finalise the plan.

“This is nothing but an attempt to divide the Muslims in Assam. I warn the government to refrain from indulging in such divisive politics,” AIUDF spokesman Aminul Islam told people at a programme at Dhing in Nagaon.

“Assam has 1.21 crore Muslims. They have accepted Assamese culture and language, and identify themselves as Assamese,” Islam said.