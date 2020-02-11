Home Nation

Notice of privilege motion against Thaawarchand Gehlot under consideration: Lok Sabha Speaker

The Congress on Monday had accused Gehlot of misleading Lok Sabha on the issue of reservation and said it would move a privilege motion against him.

Published: 11th February 2020 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 02:46 PM

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla (LSTV Screengrab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Tuesday that the notice of privilege motion moved by the Congress against Social Justice Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot over his statement on the issue of reservation is under his consideration.

"The issue is under my consideration," he said.

The Congress on Monday had accused Gehlot of misleading Lok Sabha on the issue of reservation and said it would move a privilege motion against him.

The Congress said it would stage protests and agitations at district level on the issue in the coming weeks to "expose" the Modi government's "conspiracy to end reservation" for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes.

The government on Monday informed the lower house that it was not a party in the Supreme Court which has ordered that states are not bound to provide reservation in appointments.

Making a statement in the House, Gehlot has said the Centre was also not asked to file an affidavit on the issue.

