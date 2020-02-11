NPR receipt row: No more special Aadhaar camps in Bengal, says UIDAI

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The Unique Identification Authority of India has decided against giving permission for setting up special Aadhaar camps in Bengal after a form seeking ‘NPR Receipt/TIN Number’ triggered massive confusion in the state.

Though the officials assigned for enrolling and updating Aadhaar details claimed that it was an old form, applicants alleged that they found no clarity in the process as it was given to hundreds of applicants already.

The application form seeking NPR (National Population Register) number came to light last week when a large-scale protest was organised in Kolkata’s Watgunge area after the news spread regarding the distribution of such forms. An official of the state government said that the form was an old one which was used till 2016.

“We asked the UIDAI to stop giving permission for setting up special camps and it responded. From now no such special camp will be held in Bengal,” he said.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has been a vocal critic of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens.

Kolkata has 100-odd permanent Aadhaar centres and special camps were organised to avoid the heavy rush of applicants at the permanent centres to either enrol or update Aadhaar.

“Not only the people living in Kolkata, but the problem will also be more acute in rural areas in the backdrop of ongoing agitation against amended citizenship law and the NRC,” said the official.

Two bank officials, who distributed the forms in question, were arrested and booked under non-bailable charges after Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) mayor Firhad Hakim lodged a complaint with the police.

“In a small pocket like Watgunge, 35 people have already been given the form on Tuesday last week. Now you can only guess that how many such forms were distributed in the state,” said Sheikh Azmat, a resident of Kidderpore.

Worse, the special camp in Kolkata — where the forms in question were distributed — was put up after the Trinamool-run Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s request for Aadhaar enrolment and update due to paucity of permanent centres.

Is NPR/PIN necessary for Aadhaar?

Field is not mandatory while filing particulars in the Aadhar enrolment form. At the same time, an Aadhaar applicant having NPR receipt or survey slip of the form is required to mention it. Alternatively, those having TIN can also be quoted.

What is Tax Identification Number (TIN)?

In India, TIN is officially called Permanent Account Number (PAN). PAN is not mandatorily issued to all. Every individual or entity who has a taxable income must obtain PAN.

What do Bengal officials say?

The Unique Identification Authority of India asked to stop giving permission for setting up special camps and it responded. No such special camps from now on.

An official of the state government said that the form was an old one which was used till 2016.