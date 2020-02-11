Omar Abdullah's detention: SC to hear Sara Pilot's plea on Wednesday

Home Nation

Omar Abdullah

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will on Wednesday hear the plea filed by the sister of National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, challenging his detention under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978.

A three-judge Bench of Justice NV Ramana will hear the plea filed by Sara Abdullah Pilot, Omar's sister and the wife of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, who said the order of detention is manifestly illegal and there is no question of him being a "threat to the maintenance of public order".

Sara said that exercise of powers by authorities under the CrPC to detain individuals, including political leaders, was "clearly mala fide" to ensure that the opposition to the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution is "silenced".

The plea has sought quashing of February 5 order detaining Omar Abdullah under the PSA and also sought his production before the court.

"The intent of exercise of power was to incarcerate not just him (Omar Abdullah) but the entire leadership of the National Conference, as well as the leadership of other political parties, who were similarly dealt with including Farooq Abdullah, who has served the state and the union over several years... stood by India whenever the situation so demanded," the petition stated.

The plea added that the ground for the detention order are wholly lacking any material facts or particulars which are imperative for an order of detention.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on February 5 had invoked stringent PSA against the former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti.

Both the former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers were detained after the government abrogated Article 370 last year. 

