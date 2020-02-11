Rape victim's father shot dead by accused in UP

By IANS

FEROZABAD: An Inspector and a Station House Officer have been suspended following the murder of the father of a rape victim by the accused on Monday night.

The police personnel, inspector Shikohabad and Kotla Road SHO, were suspended for dereliction of duty.

The rape victim's family told local reporters that the rape accused had threatened that if they did not withdraw the rape case against him, he would eliminate them.

Sources said the family had informed the police about this but no action was taken.

The police said on Monday night, when the victim's father was returning home in Tilak Nagar, he was accosted and shot dead by the accused. He died on the spot. The police have set up five teams to arrest the accused.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sachind Patel said the accused would be arrested at the earliest.

He said the accused, Aachman Upadhyaya, was in Shikohabad in August 2019 when the incident took place, but he had not been arrested even though his property had been attached on court orders.

Upadhyaya would pressure the victim's family to withdraw the case against him. On February 1, he reportedly told them he would eliminate a family member within five days if they did not take back the case.