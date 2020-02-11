Home Nation

Sanjay Vatsayan takes over as Eastern fleet commander

The Eastern Fleet comprising of frontline warships of the Indian Navy are deployed across the indo-pacific region to safeguard the nation's maritime interest.

RAdm Sanjay Vatsayan, NM took over as Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet (FOCEF) from RAdm Suraj Berry, AVSM, NM, VSM at #Vizag on 10 Feb 20.

By IANS

Rear Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan took command of the eastern fleet deployed across the indo-pacific region to safeguard the nation's maritime interest, the Indian Navy said.

He took charge at Visakhapatnam on February 10 (Monday), 2020.

Rear Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan is an alumnus of the prestigious National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, Naval War College, Mumbai and the National Defence College, New Delhi.

The Admiral, who is a Gunnery and Missile systems specialist, has vast experience at sea and ashore. He has commanded missile vessels Vibhuti and Nashak, the guided-missile corvette Kuthar and has also been the commissioning Commanding Officer of the indigenously constructed state-of-the-art stealth frigate Sahyadri.

Rear Admiral Vatsayan has also held vital appointments dealing with personnel policy and naval plans at the integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Navy).

Prior to assuming Command of the Eastern Fleet, he was serving as the Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Policy and Plans) at New Delhi.

