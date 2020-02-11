Several injured after bandh supporters in Assam clash with police

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Several people were injured in Assam’s Dima Hasao district on Tuesday when the bandh supporters clashed with the police.

The clashes broke out at district headquarters Haflong. Some women were among the injured. Some of the injured were admitted to a hospital at the hill town.

According to reports reaching here, the trouble broke out when the police tried to disperse a group of bandh supporters that was out there on the streets to enforce the bandh and allegedly attacked a motorcyclist and damaged his vehicle.

The police used batons and fired tear gas shells as the bandh supporters allegedly attacked the personnel with stones. When reports last came in, the situation was said to be very tense.

The Indigenous People’s Forum (IPF), an organisation of some tribal communities, such as Naga, Kuki, Hmar etc, had called an indefinite bandh from Tuesday morning demanding the creation of a separate autonomous district with the separate autonomous council for these communities of the district.