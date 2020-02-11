Two awarded death sentence in a 24-year-old murder case in UP's Mau

By PTI

MAU (UP): A court here on Tuesday awarded capital punishment to two persons, including a lawyer, in a 24-year-old murder case.

Additional District and Sessions judge Adil Aftab awarded the death sentence to lawyer Rakesh Pandey and Yashwawn Chaubey and also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh each on them.

One Dubri Pandey was killed in Raikwahir village in Sarailakhansi on March 12, 1996 over a land dispute and his family members had registered an FIR against Pandey and Chaubey.

There are three other accused -- Indrasan Pandey, Mithilesh and Ghanshyam -- in the case and the court is yet to pronounce a judgement regarding them.