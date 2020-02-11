Home Nation

Universities organised special programmes to build support for CAA: HRD Ministry

Debate, discussions and lectures were organised in central universities across the country to generate support in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Human Resources Development Ministry

Published: 11th February 2020 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

CAB, Citizenship Act

Express Illustration by Amit Bandre

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Debate, discussions and lectures were organised in central universities across the country to generate support in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Human Resources Development Ministry told the Lok Sabha on Monday.

In response to a question by S Muniswamy, a BJP MP from Karnataka who wanted to know about the “steps taken by the government to overcome the situations in the university campuses in response to the CAA Bill (Act),” the Ministry, in a written response, said the universities had tried to “create awareness among students and employees”.

“To overcome the situations in response to The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, the Central Universities have organised debate, discussion and lectures to create awareness among the students and employees in this matter.”

Officials also said that universities and institutes directly under the Centre were “informally” instructed to organise events to ‘create awareness’ to tackle “misguided students”.

“We had told them to build support for the law and many of them did so and informed us later,” said an official. 

The universities that organised special programmes on CAA included Vishwa Bharti University, Wardha University, Central Institute of English and Foreign Languages, Pondicherry University, Allahabad University, Banaras Hindu University and South Bihar University, among others.

Officials in the ministry also conceded that instructions were issued to the VCs and heads of other centrally funded technical institutions such as IITs “verbally” to not allow demonstrations against the Act by students or faculty.

“Some of the institutes head did it to too,” another official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HRD Ministry Citizenship Amendment Act Citizenship Act CAA NRC NPR
India Matters
For representational purposes
Social media abuzz with tabling of Uniform Civil Code Bill on Tuesday
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Chennai vehicles pollute nearly as much as Delhi's: CSE data
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
25-year-old accident victim's organs save 5 lives in Mumbai
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp