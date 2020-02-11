Home Nation

UP woman accuses BJP MLA Ravindranath Tripathi, six others of raping her in Bhadohi

A woman from Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi on Monday accused BJP MLA Ravindranath Tripathi and six others of raping her.

Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Ravindranath Tripathi

Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Ravindranath Tripathi (Photo | Facebook)

By ANI

"The woman, whose husband died in 2007, met MLA Ravindranath Tripathi's nephew in 2014. She said that she was physically exploited by him for many years on the pretext of marriage," said Ram Badan Singh, Superintendent of Police, Bhadohi.

"The woman further said that the MLA's nephew got her lodged in a Bhadohi hotel for about a month during the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections where she was raped by the MLA and his family," said Singh.

The case has been handed over to Additional Superintendent of Police.

Further, an investigation is underway.

