Uttar Pradesh government teachers should learn foreign languages: CM Yogi Adityanath

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the state government teachers should be taught foreign languages so that they can get employment in abroad too.

"The demand for Indian teachers is highest in the world and our teachers can take advantage of the situation," Yogi said in Gorakhpur on Monday.

He also suggested that an effort should be made to upgrade the qualifications of teachers in the country so that there can be a qualitative improvement in the teaching staff.

The Chief Minister further said that all educational institutions should identify countries where teachers are needed and they should be taught languages that are needed in these countries.

He added that the identified languages could be made a part of the curriculum.

Yogi, however, lamented the fact that a large number of applicants, almost 70 per cent, had failed the recruitment examination for graduate teachers conducted by the UP Basic Education Board.

"This indicates that special attention needs to be paid to the quality of teachers so that the students can also hope for better education," he stated.