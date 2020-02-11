Home Nation

When will he come to the House? Mulayam on Farooq Abdullah's absence in Lok Sabha

Yadav raised the issue of Abdullah's detention by the Jammu and Kashmir administration in Lok Sabha during the Question Hour.

Published: 11th February 2020 01:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav on Tuesday sought to know from the government when former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and sitting MP Farooq Abdullah would be released from custody.

Yadav raised the issue of Abdullah's detention by the Jammu and Kashmir administration in Lok Sabha during the Question Hour.

"Our colleague Farooq Abdullah used to sit with me. When will he come to the House," he asked.

However, Speaker Om Birla did not ask the government to reply to the SP patriarch's question and moved on to the next item of the agenda.

Abdullah was the first to be put under house arrest on August 5, 2019, following the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.

In September, the 82-year-old leader was slapped with the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) and he continues to be under house arrest.

Abdullah represents Srinagar in Lok Sabha.

Former Chief Minister and Abdullah's son, Omar, and another former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, have also been placed under detention since August 5, 2019.

Both Omar and Mehbooba were slapped with the PSA last week.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mulayam Singh Yadav Farooq Abdullah Lok Sabha
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar.
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp