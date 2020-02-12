Home Nation

After Lok Sabha high, Lotus down with a low

According to vote share data, the BJP, based on its 2019 Lok Sabha performance, was ahead in 65 of the 70 seats with the Congress ahead in the remaining five.

Published: 12th February 2020 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags, BJP logo

In 2020, the overall vote share hovered just below 40 per cent. (Photo | PTI) (Photo | PTI)

By Pushkar Banakar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a stunning performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, the BJP slumped to under 10 seats yet again in the Assembly elections on Tuesday. According to experts, the election result is a sign that the people vote for assembly elections on local issues and differently in national elections. The difference was starkly visible in the 2020 Assembly polls. 

According to vote share data, the BJP, based on its 2019 Lok Sabha performance, was ahead in 65 of the 70 seats with the Congress ahead in the remaining five.

ALSO READ | 'I love you, Delhi': Kejriwal soaks in capital win, swearing-in on Valentine's Day

“The result today, if anything was to be based on the Lok Sabha polls, should have been a tighter contest. But it was nothing like that. The AAP campaigning on local issues and BJP harping on nationalism and Shaheen Bagh worked in Kejriwal’s favour,” a political researcher from Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) said.

According to data, the BJP’s vote share in almost all of the 70 segments was close to 55 per cent. In 2020, the overall vote share hovered just below 40 per cent.

“In the previous elections, when there was an AAP wave, the BJP did not fare very bad. It had close to 33 per cent vote share but it could not translate into seats. Even this time the difference between the vote shares of AAP and BJP was not greatly different. The AAP, in terms of vote share, came third in the Lok Sabha elections,” a researcher at the PRS said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Delhi Polls Delhi Elections AAP BJP
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar.
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp