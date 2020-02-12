Home Nation

Award-winning fashion designer Wendell Rodricks dies in Goa

Published: 12th February 2020 09:00 PM

Award-winning fashion designer Wendell Rodricks

Award-winning fashion designer Wendell Rodricks. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Internationally-famed fashion designer Wendell Rodricks passed away at his home in Colvale village in Goa on Wednesday evening at the age of 59. 

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Gajanan Prabhudesai said information about Rodricks’ death was received around 6.30 pm. 

He said Rodricks died after collapsing at his residence, adding the cause of death is yet to be ascertained.
A Padma Shri award-winning designer and known for infusing modern aesthetics with traditional Goan influences, Rodricks was also an author, environmentalist and gay rights activist. Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane was among the first to tweet about Rodricks’ death.                  

“Deeply saddened to hear about the sudden demise of my very good friend and designer, Wendell Rodricks. His excellency in his work and skills are irreplaceable and shall always be cherished. We will truly miss him. My heartfelt condolences to his family & dear ones,” he posted.

 Fashion Design Council of India chairman Sunil Sethi said Rodricks’ sudden death due to heart attack has shocked to the fashion industry.  

“I still can’t believe that he is dead. I spoke to him just two days ago and invited him for our finale. I was also working with him on his museum. He has died too young,” Sethi said.

