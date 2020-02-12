Home Nation

Banks, post offices being used to collect CAA-NRC data: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee said that some central government surveys are being done without the state government's permission.

Published: 12th February 2020 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

BANKURA (WEST BENGAL): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that nationalised banks and post offices were being "used" by the Centre in her state to collect data in order to "manipulate" the CAA-NRC-NPR.

Banerjee made the accusation while addressing an administrative meeting here, and said such survey by central government undertakings must "stop immediately", without elaborating where and when such an exercise happened,officials said.

Banerjee said surveys are being done without the state government's permission. "The banks and post offices are doing this without taking the name of BJP. They are visiting houses to conduct the survey. They cannot do this without the state government's permission. Do not give any information to anyone. We will not allow this. We have to strongly handle this," she told top state officials at the meeting.

She also cited the incident of a group of BJP workers visiting a jewellery shop in Habra in North 24 Parganas district and asking for documents allegedly connected to the CAA and NRC, and asked people to drive away any such people.

"Today, I saw news on television that a group of around 15 BJP people went to a jewellery shop in Habra and demanded that they show papers required for CAA and NRC. Who has given them the authority to do this? Just drive away such people. Don't believe if they tell you they are from the government," she said.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered with Habra police station in connection with the alleged incident.

