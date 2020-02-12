Centre directed banks to deal with DBT failures

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central government has issued several directions to banks to ensure that errors when transacting DBT through Aadhar decreases. The ministry found that 92 per cent of Aadhar-based failures happen in State Bank of India, Central Bank of India and Bank of India.

There has been a persisting problem of DBT transactions getting failed. Aadhar was introduced to ensure transactions are more full-proof and transparent.

However, the problem persists. To combat this problem, the Central government has now issued multiple guidelines.

For instance, for all payment failures under the overhead of ‘Aadhaar number not mapped to account number’, the Centre reasoned that the errors were because banks were updating the Aadhaar number on the NPCI mapper but were not seeding it in CBS, also because the banks were ‘mapping wrong reasons in CBS while returning payment file’. It asked banks to ‘seed Aadhar number in CBS and then only updated in nPCI mapper’ for mitigating the problem.

Several such recommendations have been given to the banks. Similarly, beneficiaries were also urged to provide Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana bank account number and not PPF/loan/FD/RD account numbers.

“Beneficiaries may be requested to provide correct bank account numbers and the demographic details (name, gender, address, etc should match the information as appearing with banks and with UIDAI, on their Aadhaar,” says a memorandum issued by the Cabinet Secretariat on February 22, 2019.