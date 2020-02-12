Home Nation

Centre directed banks to deal with DBT failures

There has been a persisting problem of DBT transactions getting failed. Aadhar was introduced to ensure transactions are more full-proof and transparent.

Published: 12th February 2020 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

cash, money

For representational purpose (Express Illustration)

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central government has issued several directions to banks to ensure that errors when transacting DBT through Aadhar decreases. The ministry found that 92 per cent of Aadhar-based failures happen in State Bank of India, Central Bank of India and Bank of India.

There has been a persisting problem of DBT transactions getting failed. Aadhar was introduced to ensure transactions are more full-proof and transparent.

However, the problem persists. To combat this problem, the Central government has now issued multiple guidelines.

For instance, for all payment failures under the overhead of ‘Aadhaar number not mapped to account number’, the Centre reasoned that the errors were because banks were updating the Aadhaar number on the NPCI mapper but were not seeding it in CBS, also because the banks were ‘mapping wrong reasons in CBS while returning payment file’. It asked banks to ‘seed Aadhar number in CBS and then only updated in nPCI mapper’ for mitigating the problem.

Several such recommendations have been given to the banks. Similarly, beneficiaries were also urged to provide Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana bank account number and not PPF/loan/FD/RD account numbers.

“Beneficiaries may be requested to provide correct bank account numbers and the demographic details (name, gender, address, etc should match the information as appearing with banks and with UIDAI, on their Aadhaar,” says a memorandum issued by the Cabinet Secretariat on February 22, 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DBT
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar.
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp