Home Nation

CMO mocks Nirbhaya kin in Ballia, says their village doesn't deserve a doctor as it didn't produce any

The incident took place during a protest against unavailability of doctors at the hospital built in the Uttar Pradesh district in the name of the 2012 gang rape and murder victim.

Published: 12th February 2020 08:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 08:42 PM   |  A+A-

doctors

Image for representational purposes

By IANS

BALLIA (UP): In an incident that displays the utter lack of sensitivity of a medical official in Uttar Pradesh, the senior health officer in Ballia has been caught on camera misbehaving with a relative of Nirbhaya.

The incident took place during a protest against unavailability of doctors at the hospital built in the Uttar Pradesh district in the name of the 2012 gang rape and murder victim.

In the video that has gone viral on the social media, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Ballia is seen telling a group of villagers that they do not deserve a doctor because the district has not 'produced' any doctors in recent years.

"Has the village produced any doctor in the last 70 years? If this village does not have the ability to produce doctors, then how can they expect them?" the CMO asks a relative of the Nirbhaya, who was sitting on a dharna along with other villagers outside the hospital built in the name of Nirbhaya.

A visibly hurt relative of Nirbhaya tells the CMO that the government built a hospital in the her name so that her dream can be fulfilled.

To this, the CMO asks, "Who is Nirbhaya? If she was from Ballia and studying medicine, then why did you send her to Delhi?" The CMO further says it is not a doctor's job to make a hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ballia Chief medical officer Nirbhaya Hospital doctor
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Arvind's Angels: Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp