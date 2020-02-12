Home Nation

Congress may go solo in Bihar polls

The Congress in Bihar had enjoyed strong electoral base till 1985, when it represented the SC, ST, OBC’s Dalits, upper castes and the Muslims.

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
PATNA: The day the Congress party suffered a crushing defeat in the Delhi elections on Tuesday, Bihar party in-charge Ajay Kapoor hinted it could ditch the RJD-led ‘Mahagathbandhan’ in Bihar and possibly fight alone in the next Bihar Assembly elections.

Kapoor was discussing the party’s strategy for the Bihar assembly polls, due this year, with state leaders and district Congress heads. Kapoor motivated party leaders to start preparations on all seats for the polls this year and highlight how the NDA government had failed to meet expectations of the people.

Party insiders said, Kapoor was advised by a majority of district presidents to fight the polls alone as people disliked the party’s alliance with the RJD, which many take as the symbol of backwardness of the state. The Congress in Bihar had enjoyed strong electoral base till 1985, when it represented the SC, ST, OBC’s Dalits, upper castes and the Muslims.

“Weak party leadership and our association with RJD is what has set us back,” said a senior leader.Later, Kapoor told media that the Congress would prepare for all seats and would start an extensive political outreach programme immediately. Asked for his comments, senior RJD leader Shivanand Tiwary said, “No one has stopped Congress from going alone.”

He, however said, “Has the Congress Party taken cognizance of its washout in Delhi? ... Had it been the other way, it would not have ended on zero.”

Tiwary said, “Congress unfortunately has no strategy. If it indeed wants to go alone, no one can stop them but would it be worthwhile?” he wondered.

Congress has had a long association in Bihar with RJD and even formed governments together. However, its alliance dulled its political clarity with its vote base strongly migrating to the RJD.

Don’t need Prashant Kishor’s services, says Tejashwi

Leader of opposition in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav played down the role played by election strategist and former JDU leader Prashant Kishor in shaping up Aam Aadmi Party’s victory in Delhi.

Terming Prashant Kishor as a mere professional, Tejaswi ruled out the possibility of taking his services for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

“Prashant Kishor is just a professional and offers his services to any political party he thinks is likely to win elections”, said the RJD leader. 

