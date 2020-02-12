Enforcement Directorate questions DK Shivakumar's mother, brother in money laundering case

By ANI

BENGALURU: Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Tuesday questioned Gowramma, mother of Congress leader DK Shivakumar, in connection with a money-laundering case.

She was questioned at Shivakumar's farmhouse in Kodihalli. DK Shivakumar's brother and Congress lawmaker DK Suresh was also questioned by the ED officials.

The money laundering case was registered against Congress leader by the ED in September 2018, based on a complaint filed by the Income Tax department, alleging tax evasion and hawala transactions running into crores.

Last year, the Congress leader was arrested by the agency on September 3 and was sent to judicial custody in Tihar jail on September 17. Prior to that, he was in ED's custody for 14 days.

On October 23, the Delhi High Court had granted bail to Shivakumar while taking into note that he had been extensively interrogated by the probe agency since his arrest on September 3.