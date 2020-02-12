Home Nation

'India will accord a memorable welcome': PM Modi on Trump's visit

Modi said the visit is a very special one and will go a long way in further cementing the India-US friendship.

Published: 12th February 2020 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at NRG Stadium.

President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he is "extremely delighted" that US President Donald Trump and his wife will be India later this month and added that they will be accorded a memorable welcome.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister said India and the US share a common commitment to democracy and pluralism.

READ| 5-7 million people from airport to stadium: Trump on Ahmedabad visit

"Our nations are cooperating extensively on a wide range of issues. Robust friendship between our nations augurs well not only for our citizens but also for the entire world," he said.

President Trump will be visiting India on February 24 and 25.

Modi said the visit is a very special one and will go a long way in further cementing the India-US friendship.

"India will accord a memorable welcome to our esteemed guests," the prime minister said.

